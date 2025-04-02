PM Shehbaz reviews Afghan repatriation plan and eid security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was briefed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on national security and the ongoing repatriation of Afghan nationals. The meeting focused on security measures during Eidul Fitr and the progress of returning undocumented Afghans and Afghan Citizen Card holders. Naqvi also updated the PM on enforcement actions related to Afghan repatriation.

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction with the peaceful environment during Eid and praised the efforts of law enforcement agencies. He acknowledged their role in ensuring security and stability during the holiday period. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order across the country.

The meeting also reviewed the Ministry of Interior’s enforcement actions concerning Afghan repatriation. As of the previous deadline, 886,242 Afghan nationals had returned to Afghanistan. However, the government confirmed that legal actions will be taken against those who remain in violation of the repatriation policy.

In light of Eid, the federal government has postponed the deportation deadline for Afghan nationals. Originally set for March 31, the deadline has now been extended to next week. Afghans holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) will face deportation once the new deadline expires.