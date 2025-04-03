Jos Buttler bounces back with match-winning 73 after England captaincy exit

Jos Buttler is enjoying playing with freedom in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after stepping down as England’s white-ball captain. Buttler, who captained England during their T20 and ODI World Cup campaigns, resigned following their early exit in the Champions Trophy. The 34-year-old has been in excellent form since joining Gujarat Titans, scoring two fifties in three matches.

Buttler’s latest performance came in a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he scored an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls. His knock helped Gujarat secure an eight-wicket victory. He expressed that he was playing with more intent and freedom, following months of inconsistent performances. Buttler added that he was excited to be part of a new team and was focused on giving his best.

Reflecting on a key moment in the match, Buttler mentioned he felt embarrassed after dropping a catch off Bengaluru opener Phil Salt. Buttler, who is also a wicketkeeper, said the catch hit him in the chest, but he remained determined to make up for the error by performing well with the bat.

Gujarat Titans’ victory over Bengaluru marked their second win in three matches. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals remain undefeated, sitting at the top of the IPL standings. Buttler’s performance highlights his renewed confidence and form in the tournament.