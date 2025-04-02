Punjab police officer SP Aisha Butt wins global excellence award

SP Aisha Butt, a Punjab Police officer, has been honored with the prestigious Excellence in Performance Award 2025. The award, given by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP), recognizes her “distinguished service and commitment to policing.”

SP Butt, who currently serves as the City Traffic Officer in Gujranwala, will receive the award at the IAWP’s 62nd Annual Training Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, from September 8 to 12. She is celebrated for her outstanding contributions to public service and law enforcement.

Each year, the IAWP selects one female police officer from around the world to receive this global honor. SP Butt’s achievement highlights her dedication and excellence in her field.

Punjab Inspector General of Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, congratulated SP Butt, calling her recognition a proud moment for the entire police force.