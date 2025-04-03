Iqra Aziz and Shuja Asad discuss ‘toxic’ heroes and their upcoming drama Paradise

Iqra Aziz and Shuja Asad recently discussed the trend of ‘toxic’ heroes in Pakistani dramas during an interview. The two actors were promoting their upcoming serial Paradise, which is directed by Iqra’s husband, Yasir Hussain. The drama, set to air on Express TV, revolves around a grand lie being exposed. The cast includes notable actors such as Gul-e-Rana, Rehan Sheikh, Umer Alam, and others.

Asad shared his thoughts on the portrayal of toxic characters in dramas. He believes it’s time for the industry to bring back heroes who are kind, gentle, and heroic, like the ones he admired in his childhood. He also mentioned that Yasir Hussain encouraged him to channel his inner Shah Rukh Khan for his role as Taimoor in Paradise.

Iqra, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of a hero showing a range of emotions. She believes heroes should express every human emotion, from anger to jealousy. She pointed out that while dramas have made a positive impact on how girls are portrayed, it’s time to do the same for boys. Iqra also revealed that Paradise offers more than just a romantic comedy, which was one of the reasons she was excited to be a part of it.

Both Iqra and Asad reflected on their personal lives during the interview. Aziz shared that she has been selective with her projects to maintain a healthy work-life balance. She also mentioned her priority is to spend time with her growing son, Kabir. As a result, she makes sure to drop him off at school before heading to the set of Paradise.