Punjab’s forests now under 24/7 satellite watch to fight illegal activities

Punjab has become the first province in the country to launch 24/7 satellite-based thermal imaging surveillance. The initiative was launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. It aims to monitor and protect forests in Murree and Rawalpindi. The advanced system allows authorities to patrol these areas at night. It helps detect forest fires, illegal logging, and other criminal activities in real time.

The thermal imaging system uses temperature-sensitive cameras to capture images. This technology helps spot unusual activities quickly. Live satellite feeds and images provide continuous monitoring. This will greatly improve forest surveillance, ensuring quicker responses to threats and illegal acts. The system’s efficiency is expected to reduce illegal deforestation and poaching significantly.

A team of AI specialists will manage the project. They will use advanced algorithms to process data and analyze patterns. This automated system will help authorities make better decisions and respond faster. The technology will also support agriculture, livestock, and fisheries management. It will play a vital role in sustainable forest management, wildlife conservation, and afforestation.

Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized the government’s firm stance against illegal forest activities. She assured the public that offenders would be swiftly identified and penalized. The initiative marks a significant step in both technological advancement and environmental protection. It promises to strengthen law enforcement and secure the future of Punjab’s forests.