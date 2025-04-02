Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,900, search efforts ongoing in Thailand

The death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 has risen to 2,900, with officials fearing it could surpass 3,000. Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed the rising number of fatalities. The earthquake injured at least 4,521 people, and 441 remain missing.

The earthquake caused widespread destruction, including damaged homes, ancient pagodas, and modern buildings. Survivors are facing severe shortages of food, water, and shelter. Hospitals are overwhelmed, with many treating patients outdoors due to overcrowding.

In Naypyidaw, rescue teams successfully pulled a 63-year-old woman from the rubble after 91 hours, though hopes of finding more survivors are fading. The ongoing civil conflict in Myanmar has made relief efforts more difficult, with some areas inaccessible due to military restrictions.

Meanwhile, search efforts continue in Thailand, where an unfinished skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok. At least 20 people have died in Thailand due to the earthquake, and rescue teams are working to locate survivors.