Ad-hoc judges to take oath today

Retired Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Retired Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel are set to take the oath as ad-hoc judges tomorrow (Monday).

Chief Justice of Supreme Court Qazi Faez Isa will administer the oath to the ad-hoc judges.

As per the report, the oath-taking ceremony of ad-hoc judges will take place in the Judges Block Committee Room at 11 am. The federal law ministry has issued a notification confirming the appointment of two ad hoc judges to the Supreme Court (SC) for a one-year term.

The notification comes a day after President Asif Ali Zardari approved the appointment of two former Supreme Court judges, Justice (R) Tariq Masood and Justice (R) Mazhar Alam Mian Khel, as ad hoc judges for a period of one year. This decision, made under Article 182 of the Constitution, is aimed at enhancing the court’s capacity to deliver justice efficiently.

Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel, both with extensive experience from their previous tenures in the Supreme Court, are expected to significantly bolster the court’s ability to manage its caseload.

Both have had distinguished careers in the judiciary, with Justice Masood known for his extensive work in constitutional and civil law, and Justice Mian Khel recognized for his contributions to criminal law and human rights. The ad-hoc appointment of judges is a mechanism provided for in the Constitution of Pakistan, allowing for the temporary addition of judges to the Supreme Court to manage caseloads effectively. The strength of the SC is now 19, with 17 permanent and 2 ad hoc judges.