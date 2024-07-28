Petrol prices expected to dip from August 1

A significant reduction in petroleum product prices is expected from August 1, with potential decreases of up to 9 rupees per liter for certain fuels.

Preliminary assessments by OGRA indicate that the price of petrol could drop by 3 rupees per liter, while diesel prices might fall by 8 rupees 50 paisa per liter. The price of kerosene is also projected to decrease by 9 rupees 11 paisa per liter.

Sources from the Ministry of Petroleum Division attribute these reductions to a global decline in crude oil prices. OGRA is currently preparing the final summary on petroleum prices, which will be submitted to the government for approval. Finance Minister is scheduled to announce the new fuel prices on July 31, following directives from the Prime Minister.