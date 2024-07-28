Shaky start for Pakistan at Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan’s performance on day 1 of the Paris Olympics 2024 started on a shaky note after its shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kashmala Talat failed to qualify for the finals of the men’s and women’s 10 m air pistol event on Saturday.

Gulfam managed to accumulate 571 points across five series, falling just 6 short of the qualification threshold of 577. He finished at the 22nd spot out of 33 shooters participating in the event from across the world.

In the Women’s 10 m air pistol competition, Kashmala Talat accumulated 567 points across six series of shootings. The 21-year-old shooter, who won bronze at last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games, fell well short of the qualification threshold in her maiden Olympics performance. She finished 33rd out of 44 entries in the qualification round. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir is the other Pakistani shooter who will feature in the Olympics.

In the global event, Pakistan has fielded seven athletes and they are accompanied by 11 officials.

The country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, sprinter Faiqa Riaz, and swimmers Mohammad Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi are the others who will compete at the Games. Of them, only the shooters and Arshad had directly qualified for the Olympics.