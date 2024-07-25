Neelum View Point turns into ‘distressing location’

The once-popular Neelum View Point on the banks of the River Jhelum in Kohala Valley has turned into a distressing location for tourists and locals due to the negligence of the authorities.

The scenic valley nestled between the mountains of Galiyat and Kashmir, north of Murree and south of Muzaffarabad attracts thousands of tourists every summer with its stunning vistas and the confluence of a sweet stream with the River Jhelum. However, the lack of oversight has led to several serious issues.

A group of Kohala residents voiced their concerns while speaking to the Daily Times and cited rampant drug trafficking and narcotics sales at Neelum View Point where dealers operate freely without fear of reprisal. Tourists often face harassment and poor behaviour from these dealers which resulted in disappointment and damaging the area’s reputation. Furthermore, local businesses, including hotels and eateries are polluting the water by discarding waste into the streams. Frequent drowning incidents in the river are a major concern with over forty cases reported in recent years. These tragedies are attributed to the lack of safety measures like protective meshes or barriers along the riverbank. Tourists often sit on cots and chairs in the water, risking falls and subsequent drownings.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Mehmood was unavailable for comment. However, an officer from the district administration responded by stating that he had instructed the Additional Assistant Commissioner concerned and the Station House Officer Bakote Police to investigate the matter and report back. He assured that the issues raised would be addressed promptly. Local leaders and representatives have l urged the government and relevant authorities to promptly address the problems at Neelum View Point with stringent measures by ensuring a safer and better experience for residents and tourists.