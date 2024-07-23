New Hope or a Repeat of Past Failures?

In recent years, Pakistan has grappled with a resurgence of terrorism and extremism, posing significant threats to its national security and stability. In response, the Pakistani government has launched a new military operation, Azm-i-Istekham (Resolve for Stability), aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and pressuring the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to cease its support for Islamic militancy. This comprehensive initiative combines kinetic military action with diplomatic efforts, yet it raises numerous questions about its potential effectiveness and long-term impact.

Azm-i-Istekham’s primary objective is to eliminate terrorist networks within Pakistan’s borders, focusing on groups that have intensified their activities over the past 18 months. The kinetic component involves military operations targeting terrorist hideouts and infrastructure, aiming to disrupt their operations and neutralize their leadership. Simultaneously, the diplomatic component seeks to exert pressure on the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, urging it to stop providing sanctuary and support to militant groups.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the necessity of this operation, citing a surge in violent incidents as a catalyst for decisive action. Over the past year and a half, Pakistan has witnessed a series of high-profile attacks, including bombings and assassinations, which have not only claimed numerous lives but also undermined public confidence in the government’s ability to ensure security.

Critics argue that previous military operations have failed to produce lasting results and have often led to collateral damage, fueling further resentment and radicalization.

Despite the government’s assurances, Azm-i-Istekham has faced significant criticism from various quarters. Afghanistan, which has a complex and often adversarial relationship with Pakistan, has voiced concerns about the operation’s potential spillover effects. Afghan officials argue that such military actions could destabilize the region further and exacerbate the already fragile situation in Afghanistan.

Domestically, opposition parties and some government officials have also expressed scepticism. Critics argue that previous military operations have failed to produce lasting results and have often led to collateral damage, fueling further resentment and radicalization. They caution that without addressing the underlying socio-economic and political issues that contribute to extremism, Azm-i-Istekham may meet a similar fate.

One of the most significant external stakeholders in Pakistan’s security landscape is China, primarily due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). As a key investor, China has poured billions of dollars into infrastructure projects across Pakistan, viewing them as crucial to its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). However, the security of these projects has been a persistent concern, particularly in regions plagued by terrorist activity.

China has expressed apprehensions about the safety of its personnel and investments, emphasizing the need for Pakistan to ensure a stable and secure environment. The success of Azmi-Istekham, therefore, is not only crucial for Pakistan’s internal security but also for maintaining its strategic partnership with China. Any failure to safeguard CPEC projects could strain bilateral relations and deter future investments.

Implementing Azm-i-Istekham is fraught with challenges, primarily due to a lack of political willingness and institutional capacity. One of the critical issues is the need for a unified approach among Pakistan’s political parties. Historically, political divisions and infighting have hampered counter-terrorism efforts, undermining their effectiveness. For Azm-i-Istekham to succeed, there must be a concerted effort to build consensus and foster cooperation across the political spectrum.

Additionally, the institutional capacity to conduct sustained military operations and manage the aftermath remains a concern. Pakistan’s security forces are stretched thin, dealing with multiple fronts, including the volatile border with India and internal security issues. Ensuring that they are adequately equipped and supported to undertake a prolonged and intensive operation like Azm-i-Istekham is paramount.

A crucial aspect often overlooked in counter-terrorism strategies is the role of socio-economic development. Terrorism and extremism thrive in environments marked by poverty, unemployment, and lack of education. To achieve lasting peace and stability, Pakistan must address these root causes. This involves investing in education, creating job opportunities, and improving governance to build public trust and resilience against extremist ideologies.

For Azm-i-Istekham to achieve its objectives, Pakistan will also need robust international support and cooperation. This includes intelligence sharing, capacity building, and financial assistance from allies and international organizations. The global community has a vested interest in Pakistan’s stability, as the repercussions of terrorism and extremism extend beyond its borders.

The launch of Azm-i-Istekham represents a critical juncture in Pakistan’s ongoing struggle against terrorism and extremism. While the operation’s comprehensive approach, combining military and diplomatic efforts, offers a glimmer of hope, its success hinges on overcoming significant challenges. Political unity, institutional capacity, socio-economic development, and international cooperation are all vital components that must align for Azm-i-Istekham to achieve its goals.

The stakes are high, and the outcome of this operation will have far-reaching implications for Pakistan’s security and stability. As the government navigates this complex and perilous path, it must remain vigilant, adaptable, and committed to addressing the multifaceted nature of the threat it faces. Only through a sustained and holistic approach can Pakistan hope to emerge victorious in its quest for peace and stability.

