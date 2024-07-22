Will Kim Cattrall return to ‘And Just Like That?’

Kim Cattrall is setting the record straight about rumours of a return to And Just Like That.

The actress debunked reports that alleged she would reprise her role of Samantha Jones in the upcoming third season of Max’s Sex and the City sequel series.

“Aw that’s so kind,” Kim wrote on X, formerly Twitter, July 21, “but I’m not.”

The 67-year-old had originated the role on Sex and the City, reprised it in two films and made a cameo as Samantha on season two of And Just Like That last year in a scene she filmed alone. Her surprise return to the Sex and the City universe came amid years of rumoured tensions with lead actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

It is widely believed, following the success of her cameo in the second season, that Cattrall has signed on to reprise her role of Samantha Jones for the sequel’s third outing, which is currently filming in and around New York City.

Kim had already said last year that she had no plans to appear on And Just Like That beyond her season two cameo. Speaking on the Today show in June 2023, the actress said, “This is as far as I’m gonna go.”

However, Kim keeps her character close to her heart. “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye

to Samantha,” she added. “She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Max announced this past May on Instagram that And Just Like That had resumed production. Several fans commented that they should “bring back Samantha,” generating hundreds of likes.

It was also previously confirmed that the series will return for season three without Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman, who played Che Diaz and Professor Nya Wallace for the first two seasons and with the addition of franchise newcomer Rosie O’Donnell.

And Just Like That is set to return in 2025.