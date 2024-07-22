Debutant Springboks captain Moerat hails newcomers after triumph

New South Africa captain Salmaan Moerat believes a 64-21 triumph over Portugal in a one-off Test on Saturday has given head coach Rassie Erasmus a challenge he will relish.

“I am very proud of everyone, especially the debutants. I think Rassie is going to have a tough job when he selects the Rugby Championship squad,” said Moerat after an experimental side won.

Forwards Jean-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar and Phepsi Buthelezi were debutants who started and backs Quean Horn and Morne van den Berg and forwards Andre-Hugo Venter and Ruan Venter came off the bench.