Two die in collision between car and container

Two women of a family died and two including a baby girl injured in a collision between a speedy car and a container on Motorway M-5 near Uch Sharif on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, while going to Multan Airport from Sadiqabad, due to high speed the car hit the container from behind as a result two women died on the spot while a man and his daughter received injuries.

The injured were shifted to RHC Uch Sharif Hospital. The dead women were identified as Maria Shaukat and Aafia Parvez while Umar Farooq son of Bashir Ahmed and Hadiya Urooj was among the injured.

Meanwhile, a passenger wagon going from Lahore to Nadala collided with a tree near Mandikhel on Shakargarh Narowal Road as a result driver died on the spot while nine passengers were injured.

According to rescue officials, as the driver got distracted, the wagon hit a tree on the side of the road, causing an accident.

However, the body of the deceased driver and injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital.