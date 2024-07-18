Coca-Cola kick-starts EPR journey with plastic-free GB programme

The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) and Coca-Cola Pakistan announced their two-year-long partnership for the Plastic-Free Gilgit-Baltistan Program. With a contribution of over PKR 30 million, the Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partner, Coca-Cola Icecek Pakistan (CCI), (member company of CoRe Packaging Alliance) will install two crushing and baling facilities in the Shigar and Ghizer Districts to recycle PET plastic bottles. Coca-Cola will also support the Government of G-B for setting up waste collection points and launch a robust awareness campaign.

Additional Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Coca-Cola’s Director of Public Affairs inaugurated the first crushing and baling facility in Shigar City, a gateway to the Karakoram Mountain range at the foothills of the world’s second tallest mountain, K-2. Coca-Cola also organized a collection drive on the trek to the scenic Upper Kachura Lake, which not only helped gather waste strewn around but also encouraged local shopkeepers and businesses to dispose of waste responsibly.

Speaking at the inauguration, Additional Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan, Capt. (R.) Mushtaq Ahmad said, “Gilgit-Baltistan’s economy depends on the millions of tourists we receive every year and the waste management has been a serious concern. We are thankful to Coca-Cola for supporting the local administration and encouraging the people of Shigar in adopting better waste management practices.”

Dr. Faisal Hashmi, Director of Public Affairs & Stakeholder Management, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan Region said, “This public-private partnership is a giant leap towards our Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) journey and we’re happy to be doing our part in building G-B’s recycling infrastructure and promoting sustainable tourism practices with dedicated awareness sessions for volunteers from civil society and students of Shigar.”

Under the global World Without Waste vision, Coca-Cola Pakistan paved Pakistan’s first plastic road in Islamabad made with ten tonnes of plastic bottles that serves as a model for nationwide practice. Coca-Cola is also the first company that introduced 100 percent recycled plastic (rPET) packaging, which has been a game-changer in packaging design for beverages. Coca-Cola’s goal is to make 100% of the packaging recyclable globally by 2025 and to use at least 50% recycled material in their packaging by 2030. According to the World Bank report, the tourist industry’s total contribution to Pakistan’s GDP was around six percent in 2022, and the sector offers over four million jobs. The country’s tourism sector is projected to reach approximately USD 30 billion in revenue by 2033.