Naqvi’s senate membership challenged

A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the senate membership of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

As per details, the petition, filed by citizen Muhammad Fahad Shabbir through Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, names the Law Ministry, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Mohsin Naqvi as respondents.

The petitioner argues that according to Article 7 of the PCB constitution, the chairman of PCB is an office of profit, and therefore, he is not eligible to be a member of parliament under Article 63(D) of the constitution.

The petition also cited other sub-clauses of Article 63, stating that Naqvi does not meet the eligibility criteria to be a member of parliament.

The petition urged the court to restrain Naqvi as a senator and to declare his senate membership null and void.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former caretaker chief minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is currently serving as Pakistan Cricket Board chief, Federal Interior Minister and Member of senate.