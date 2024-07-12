Justice Neelum sworn in as first female LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum has become the first woman to serve as the Chief Justice of Punjab’s top court. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) unanimously approved her elevation.

The JCP earlier this week deliberated on the elevation of Justice Neelum as the next chief justice of the LHC. Both the government representatives-the attorney general for Pakistan and the law minister-had agreed on the consideration of Justice Neelum as the new LHC CJ.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor’s House, where Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administered the oath. The event was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, alongside esteemed guests including judges, lawyers, and government officials.