Pakistan eyes multi-billion-dollar LNG deal with Russia

The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is exploring a multi-billion dollar agreement with Russia for the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline, according to media reports. This strategic move follows a recent offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with PM Shehbaz on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Putin proposed the construction of an LNG pipeline that would pass through Iran to Pakistan and potentially connect to India. During their discussion, PM Shehbaz emphasized the potential to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia, expressing a desire to work closely with President Putin to strengthen their relations further. Currently, the two nations share a bilateral trade volume of $800 to $900 million annually, with plans to significantly increase this figure in the coming years. Senior officials disclosed that various ministries are conducting preliminary studies, with Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik tasked with evaluating viable options. These efforts must consider the sanctions imposed by the United States on both Russia and Iran. The relevant ministries are also assessing how to increase trade to $20-$25 billion per year, taking into account regional and global dynamics.