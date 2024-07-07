PTI leader Omar Ayub’s house raided in Islamabad

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan’s house has been raided by the police of Mianwali in collaboration with Islamabad police

The raid was conducted on Sunday in Islamabad, however, it did not result in an arrest of the PTI leader as he was not present at his residence.

The police targeted Omar Ayub’s F-10 residence in Islamabad as part of an ongoing investigation.

Ayub is wanted in connection with an anti-terrorism case, an anti-terrorism court in Sargodha has issued warrants for his arrest.

The police continue their search for the opposition leader, who is sought for his alleged involvement in activities classified under anti-terrorism laws.

Ayub confirmed the raid, stating, “Islamabad and Mianwali police have raided my house. The ATC Sargodha has issued bailable arrest warrants against me.”

“The federal and provincial government agencies, under the guise of Form 47 production, are attempting to arrest the opposition leader,” he further alleged. “Let me make it clear, our struggle will continue until the founder of PTI becomes the Prime Minister,” added Ayub.

Last month, the PTI parliamentary faction disagreed with Imran Khan’s initial decision to accept Ayub’s resignation, urging a reversal and reappointment of Ayub to his position.

This demand came within 24 hours of the imprisoned PTI founder endorsing Ayub’s decision to step down, a move that also saw Ayub leading the opposition in the National Assembly. Amid reports of internal rifts and confusion within PTI, Ayub’s resignation added to the uncertainty. While the party planned rallies for Imran Khan’s release, Ayub’s departure from his key party role was intended to allow him to focus on parliamentary affairs.