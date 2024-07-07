Foreign ministry resumes document attestation with increased fees

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the resumption of document attestation services, along with a significant increase in fees. The new fee structure has been released.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, starting Monday, educational certificates, legal documents, and commercial papers will once again be eligible for attestation. Citizens can utilize the walk-in service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for document attestation.

The spokesperson also stated that citizens can visit liaison offices in Lahore and Karachi for this service. The requirement for prior appointments has been abolished, and a new fee schedule has been implemented.

Under the new fee structure, personal and educational document attestation will cost PKR 3,000 per document, legal documents PKR 4,500, and commercial documents PKR 12,000. Previously, the fee schedule was PKR 500, 700, and 3,000 respectively. The Foreign Ministry’s attestation is valid for six months, and documents not used within this period will require re-attestation.