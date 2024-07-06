Daily Times

Muharram crescent not sighted, Ashura on July 17

News Desk

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday announced that the first Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 AH would fall on Monday, July 8, 2024 as the crescent has not been sighted from any nook and cranny of the country.

Youm-e-Ashur (10th of Muharram) will be observed on Wednesday, July 17 across Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday. The announcement was made following a meeting for the moon sighting, chaired by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, in Quetta.

