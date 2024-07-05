Sargodha University sings MoUs with Chinese firms

The University of Sargodha, Pakistan, and leading Chinese firms signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to advance Radiation Oncology Technology for Cancer Treatment in Pakistan and for technological advancement on Thursday in Beijing.

The University of Sargodha, and Zhong Lu Dong (Shandong) Agricultural Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd signed an MoU to establish the Cancer Research Center in Pakistan to explore the possible pathways helpful to the services of humanity. According to the MoU, the two sides would promote medical education activities for the research and development of the Scientific Revolution in Pakistan.

“Presently, almost 24,000 students are enrolled in the main campuses of the University in different degree programs across eight faculties, four constituent colleges, four institutes, one school, and 40 departments, whereas almost 30,000 students are studying in our 204 affiliated colleges, so in total, we are dealing over 55,000 students as one of the biggest educational setups in Pakistan,” Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha said.

University of Sargodha and Supper Accuracy Science & Technology Co., Ltd also signed an MoU for Joint research projects, publications, and participation in international conferences.

According to this MoU, an exchange of faculty members for research, teaching, and professional development would be held on a priority basis including collaborative projects on plantation practices, and research on sustainable agriculture and biodiversity. The MoU further stated the development and implementation of training programs, workshops, and seminars to promote the use of advanced agriculture technologies.