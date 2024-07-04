PSX touches historic high

The KSE-100 Index benchmark of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) surged by 49.13 points, a percent change of 0.06, closing at 80,282.80 points against 80,233.67 points the last working day, ARY News reported on Thursday. During the intraday trade, the 100 index touched the all-time high of PSX reaching 80,888.86 points, while the market witnessed a low of 80,134.89 points, before settling on a positive note. A total of 496,782,184 shares were traded during the day, with the price of shares standing at Rs 19.328 billion. As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gains, and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 64 companies remained unchanged. Earlier this week, the 100-index of the PSX witnessed a bullish trend gaining 379.37 points, a positive change of 0.48 percent, closing at 78,824.33 points against 78,444.96 points on the last working day. A total of 306,038,889 shares were traded during the day as compared to 347,671,672 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 13.746 billion against Rs 11.899 billion on the last trading day. As many as 425 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.