Chahat Fateh Ali Khan gets Rs 18 million defamation notice

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan lands in another trouble, with a defamation notice for allegedly damaging the legacy of the legendary musician Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The social media star was issued with a legal notice demanding Rs180million in damages for allegedly tarnishing the legacy of the legendary musician Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The notice issued by Mian Muhammad Umair on behalf of Qaiser Munir Khan and delivered to Chahat’s residence in the UK warns of potential legal repercussions if Chahat does not respond within 15 days. In the notice, Chahat is accused of falsely claiming a connection to the late musician and damaging his reputation through his singing. The notice also alleges that Chahat’s actions have offended the people of Faisalabad and violated copyright laws. The notice specifically states, “Chahat’s singing has angered the people of Faisalabad,” indicating the community’s negative reaction to his alleged misrepresentation. Furthermore, the legal document insists on a public apology from Chahat on social media within the specified timeframe. Failure to comply with this demand could result in a defamation lawsuit seeking Rs 180 million in damages.