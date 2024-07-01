Four policemen die in road accident in Kandhkot

Four policemen were killed while three were injured when a police mobile van overturned on the Indus Highway in Kandhkot on Sunday.

The ill-fated mobile van was part of the SSP squad. The bodies and the injured were later shifted to a hospital.

According to reports, the cops died on the spot.

Nine persons were critically injured when a Toyota Hiace fell into a ravine at Sandur in Lasan Nawab area near Mansehra.

Rescue 1122 personnel said the injured included three children and women.

All those injured were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital after the provision of first aid.