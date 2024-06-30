Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop reunite

Stars Hollow’s other favorite mother-daughter duo is back together. Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop, who played Lorelai Gilmore and mom Emily Gilmore on the ’00s series Gilmore Girls and the 2016 miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, recently reunited for a lunch date.

Graham, 57, shared a selfie of herself with her onscreen mother, 80, on her Instagram on June 28, captioning the pic, “Here’s to the ladies who lunch. #Kelly.”

Swayam Bhatia, who starred with Graham in the Disney series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, commented, “Omgggg! I miss Friday night dinners”-a reference to the weekly meals Lorelai and daughter Rory Gilmore, Alexis Bledel shared with Emily and husband Richard Gilmore.

In May, Graham had spoken about her friendship with Bishop at an event in London to promote her book Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember.

“Kelly Bishop is another example of what I’m talking about in that passage, of the gift of having friends who are not your peers,” the actress said onstage at Union Chapel. “I have a friend, she’s 80 years old. We go to lunch, we talk about the same thing. There’s no difference.”

Graham also shared an anecdote from one of the pair’s past conversations. “One of the beautiful things is I’ll worry about something,” she said, “and Kelly’s like, ‘Oh you’ve got so much time.