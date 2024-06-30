Five brothers held for killing father

The police on Sunday arrested five brothers who killed their father and secretly buried his body inside quarter of bricks kiln.

According to details, the culprits killed their father Faisal Muhammad Ali for honour two months earlier in Chak No 236 of Jaranwala, Faisalabad district.

The accused secretly buried body of their father inside quarter of bricks kiln.

The police on complaint of grandfather of the culprits arrested them and recovered the body.

A case was registered against the detainees and investigations were kicked off.