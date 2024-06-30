Seven die, as picnickers’ coaster upturns near Mauripur truck stand

A coaster carrying picnickers upturned on Sunday near Mauripur truck stand leaving seven persons dead. “A coaster van was carrying people for picnic to Hawkes Bay, when it overturned near the new truck stand of Mauripur,” rescue sources said.

Three children died in mishap on the spot, while four others succumbed to their injuries while on the way to the hospital. The rescue officials, police and local people gathered at the spot of the accident and dead bodies and injured trapped in the vehicle were removed from the van and transferred to the civil hospital.

Police said that overspeed caused the accident as speedy coaster overturned while anticipating a turn.

