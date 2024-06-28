LHC fixes hearing on plea seeking Parvez Elahi’s removal from ECL

The Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed on Friday fixed hearing on plea seeking removal of the former chief minister Punjab, Parvez Elahi from the Exit Control List (ECL). LHC Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will conduct hearing after a while. The Federal Government and other relevant authorities have been made respondents in the plea. The application reads that former CM wants to perform Umrah but the government had illegally put his name on the ECL. It has been pleaded that the LHC should allow the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf President to perform Umrah.