Donnarumma is Italy’s man to beat in uncertain Euros title defence

Gianluigi Donnarumma has reprised his role as European Championship hero for Italy as he leads the uncertain holders into their Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Switzerland. Named player of the tournament at the last Euros, Donnarumma has a decent claim to have been the best player of this year’s group stage in Germany, pulling off save after save as the Italians stumbled towards qualification from Group B.

The Azzurri skipper’s last-gasp save stopped Rey Manaj snatching an undeserved draw for Albania in Italy’s opening match, a 2-1 win which was crucial to the champions getting out of the group.

Donnarumma then made sure that Spain didn’t beat Italy by a cricket score in a humbling 1-0 defeat and starred again in the dramatic 1-1 draw with Croatia which his team were losing until the final few seconds of stoppage time. The 25-year-old pulled off a couple of miracle stops before Luka Modric finally forced Croatia into the lead, just moments after the Real Madrid midfielder watched Donnarumma save his penalty. af