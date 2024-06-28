IHC learns Shireen Mazari no longer on ECL, disposes of contempt plea

The Islamabad High Court on Friday disposed of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari’s petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against relevant authorities for keeping her on the Exit Control List (ECL) despite legal orders.

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz of the IHC heard the plea filed by the former PTI leader.

During the proceedings, the Interior Ministry submitted a report through Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal which detailed that Mazari’s name was no longer on the ECL.

Subsequently, the judge disposed of the petition from Mazari.