Australia swim queen Campbell retires after missing out on Paris

Australian swimmer Cate Campbell has announced her retirement after failing to qualify for a fifth Olympics, ending a career in which she set seven world records and won a slew of medals. The 32-year-old, regarded as one of the best relay swimmers the sport has known, missed out on a Paris berth in the 50m and 100m freestyle at the Australian trials this month. “I gave the pursuit of a fifth Olympics everything I had, and therefore, even in failure, there is a small, indelible kernel of pride,” she said in a statement late Wednesday. “It’s been a long and wild ride and I wouldn’t change it for the world. “I can’t wait to cheer on the Australian Dolphins and the rest of the Australian Olympic Team in Paris.” Campbell made her first Olympic team aged 15 in 2008, winning two bronze medals in Beijing.