Julia Quinn addresses fan disappointment over queer ‘Bridgerton’ storyline

Julia Quinn is standing her ground for this season’s diamond. During the season three finale of Bridgerton, the Netflix series revealed a major change from the books by introducing the future love interest Franchesca Bridgerton as Michaela Sterling – not Michael, like in the books. But while some fans expressed frustration over the gender swapping, the books’ author is defending the decision. “Anyone who has seen an interview with me from the past four years knows that I am deeply committed to the Bridgerton world becoming more diverse and inclusive as the stories move from book to screen,” Julia wrote on Instagram June 25. “But switching the gender of a major character is a huge change.” So, when showrunner Jess Brownell approached her with the idea of turning Michael-whom Francesca marries after the death of her husband John – into Michaela, Julia emphasized that she thought long and hard before making any decisions.