Pakistani Cadet conferred with Australia’s Major General Finley Award 2024

Pakistan Military Academy Kakul (PMA) cadet Afaq Mashwani has been awarded with Australia’s Major General Finley Award 2024 for excellent performance in Royal Military College Australia.

Cadet Afaq Mashwani belongs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s upper Dir and passed out from PMA 147-Long Course. A passing out parade was organised for cadets in Royal Military College Australia.

During the passing out parade ceremony, Afaq Mashwani was honoured with the award for his outstanding performance. Afaq Mashwani has been passed out from Royal Military College Australia with excellence.

This award is awarded to the best cadet of the college. This is the first time any Pakistani cadet has been honoured with this award.