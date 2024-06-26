Country can’t afford military action, insists PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers while maintaining their stance against Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam,’ argued that the country cannot sustain more military operations for stabilisation.

Speaking outside the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday, PTI leaders reiterated their opposition against the newly approved military operation.

They argued that military operations would disproportionately impact Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Balochistan. “Investment isn’t coming because there’s no rule of law,” they claimed, challenging the necessity of military action. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called for immediate justice and the release of former premier Imran Khan and other party members.

He condemned their re-arrests as human rights violations. “When justice is delayed, it is also injustice,” he stated, demanding the PTI chief’s immediate release.

Gohar said that the party protested from Parliament all the way to the ECP during today’s budget session. “This isn’t just a walk of 180 parliamentarians, but of 30 million voters,” Gohar maintained. “Our protest will continue until all our members are freed,” he affirmed.

“Any decision must be brought to the house. This country cannot afford any operation for stability. Stability requires rightful representation in the assembly,” he said declaring the party’s firm stance against the operation.

The lawmakers highlighted that PTI conducted three intra-party elections in the last 18 months, contrasting with other parties. “We will not accept double standards in this country,” they said.