More Chaos

To see those who rise to the highest echelons of power blatantly disregard a large chunk of their responsibility towards the electorate and be on a constant lookout for boundaries to be crossed; horrible precedents to set and worse examples to follow is downright upsetting. Still, so enticing is the instant shot to fame that leaders continue to choose rabble-rousing over problem-solving, far more inclined when sitting on the opposition benches. On Sunday, the lower house passed a resolution to condemn the recent spree of mob lynching in the wake of a heart-wrenching murder in Swat. However, the gravity of the situation and the national embarrassment Pakistan’s dismal record on issues of religious extremism continued to cause did not stop members of PTI, once known as a party of revolution, from raising a clamour and voting in opposition.

The very next day, the Senate was reduced to utter chaos as the same party caused a ruckus over the government’s plan to launch a counterterrorism operation in the country. Had this happened two years ago, the then-treasury would have launched a campaign targetting the opposition parties for prioritising their own agendas over the betterment of the country. They would have been branded “anti-national” because of their penchant for disorder; for destruction. But because it is them more inclined towards creating a spectacle, the ground rules do not apply.

PPP Chairman and government ally Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s emphasis on building unity in such crucial times, especially when he did not see eye to eye with PM Sharif on the budget or the developmental allocations, therefore, offers a fresh, calming perspective, indicating that all is still not lost.

Those insisting on protest as the only way out may have read up on their role in holding the government’s feet to the fire, but the greater responsibility of the opposition in any functional government should be to provide constructive criticism and offer alternative solutions. We have yet to see these honourable members live up to those expectations. After all, vehement complaining and vociferous name-calling cannot achieve anything other than distracting attention from the real issues at hand; undermining the democratic process along the way. *