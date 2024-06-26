Time for Kabul to Rein in TTP

Almost a week ago, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s key figure, Abdul Manan alias Hakimullah, was killed in the Kunar region of Afghanistan. Abdul Manan is said to be closely associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s Malakand Chapter Commander Azmat Ullah Mehsood. As per the reports, Abdul Manan joined Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan back in 2007 and has remained involved in multiple acts of terror, including target killings, IED blasts against security forces, extortion and played a key role in orchestrating terrorist activities in Bajaur.

The killing of Abdul Manan and the reports of internal rifts between the militant groups in Afghanistan offer a glimmer of hope for the terrorism-stricken Pakistan as the country might observe a short-term reduction in terrorist attacks; thereby buying the security forces some time to enhance their counter-terrorism efforts and tactics.

Abdul Manan’s killing is a serious blow to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan as it has created a leadership vacuum which is likely to affect TTP’s operational capabilities for some time. It is reported that Hakimullah also served as a cleric at a madrassa of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Sarkano, Kunar province of Afghanistan, and trained some of the key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan commanders, including Tahir alias Waqar, Umar alias Ismail and others. However, now that its key trainer has been eliminated, the banned outfit might experience temporary hindrances in preparing new operatives effectively, which is again a good omen for Pakistan.

The world community needs to rein in the Afghan Taliban for sheltering the militant organisations.

Most of all, the killing of Hakimullah within an Afghan region reinforces Pakistan’s long-standing stance of Afghanistan being a terrorist haven under the leadership of the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan has time and again urged the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) to take strict action against the terrorist outfits present on their soil, however, the AIG constantly remained in a state of denial and instead gave strong statements against Pakistan despite plenty of evidence.

The repeated incidents reinforcing the presence of high-profile terrorists in Afghanistan make one think that either the Taliban government does not have full control over their territory or they are unwilling to act against the terrorist groups sabotaging the peace and security situation in their neighbouring country.

However, keeping in view the blatant violations of other clauses mentioned in the Doha Agreement, the latter possibility seems more likely, which further raises serious concerns about the Taliban government’s commitment to the Doha Accord.

Pakistan has once again urged the UN Security Council to call on the Taliban government to sever its links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and its associates; prevent them from carrying out cross-border attacks against Pakistan; disarm the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists and capture the TTP’s leadership and hand them over to Pakistan.

In case the Afghan Interim Government persists in its current course and doesn’t budge from its stance, this will further exacerbate the already tense relations between both countries. The world community needs to understand the gravity of the situation and rein in the Afghan Taliban for sheltering the militant organizations as it is not only a threat to Pakistan but also to regional peace and stability as the menace of terrorism knows no boundaries. For the Afghan Taliban, honouring the commitments made in the Doha Accord is the only way to redeem themselves and end their prolonged isolation at the international level.

By cooperating in counter-terrorism efforts, the Afghan Interim Government can not only demonstrate their commitment to regional peace but it would also pave the way for the much-needed economic assistance for fighting their domestic challenges, including poverty, unemployment, and a struggling economy. Now, it is upon them to decide whether they want to prioritize harbouring terrorist elements or the well-being of their people.

The writer is a freelance columnist.