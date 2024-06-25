Speakers emphasize for exploring food value chain of palm oil in Pakistan

The speakers at an international Seminar on Palm Oil on Tuesday emphasized on exploring potential of palm oil derivatives beyond culinary applications.

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad in collaboration with COMSTECH jointly organized the international seminar on ‘Sustainability of Palm Oil Industry and its Derivative Products’ at COMSTECH Auditorium, Islamabad.

The international seminar aims to raise more awareness of the sustainability of the palm oil from Indonesia to the Pakistani public and maintain the awareness that the palm oil and its derivative products are not harmful to the health even beneficial for the well-being.

By this seminar, more potential is expected to explore the untapped potential of palm oil derivatives beyond culinary application. In his remarks, COMSTECH Adviser Prof Dr Syed Khurshid Hasnain mentioned that COMSTECH have strong commitment to support the natural products coming from the OIC member countries and expect more applied research on more application of the natural products for the industrial purposes that could benefits to the OIC member countries.

He believed that science and technology should be applicable and give economic benefits to the people. On his turn, the Indonesian Charg’ D’Affaires (CDA), Mr Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma underlined the importance of palm oil for Indonesia as it contributes to 4.5 percent to the Country’s GDP, which absorbs more than 17 million direct and indirect workers. Given its significance, the Government of Indonesia successfully improved the approaches on palm oil production to be more eco-and-labor-friendly.

“Please keep up with the Indonesian palm oil in our bilateral trade relations, and let us make it as milestone to improve more trade volumes between the two countries,” CDA said, inviting the Pakistani business community to participate Trade Expo Indonesia 2024 this October.

The seminar discloses the minerals contained in the palm oil are very beneficial for the industry, compared with another vegetable oils and could be used for raw material of cosmetics, daily appliances, pharmaceuticals, paints, plastics and even Bio-Fuel.

Palm oil is also considered very efficient in cost since it provides a high yield at a very affordable cost.The seminar also showcases the scientific and academic research about the health benefits for the palm oil consumers and discloses the palm oil from Indonesia as having sustainable farming standards by putting human rights, deforestation, and environment as the core of the production process, even contributes to the fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goals.