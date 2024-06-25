Matthew Tkachuk celebrates winning Stanley Cup

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk grew up playing mini stick hockey in their basement as sons of NHL player Keith Tkachuk with one dream in mind: win the Stanley Cup.

After Matthew and the Florida Panthers did so Monday night by beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of an epic final, the on-ice celebration became a family affair for the Tkachuks, who have combined to play more the 2,300 regular-season and playoff games in the league. “This is what we´ve wanted to accomplish our whole lives,” said Brady Tkachuk, who is two years younger and just finished his sixth season with the Ottawa Senators. “And to see forever that there´s going to be `Tkachuk´ on the Stanley Cup, it´s a dream come true.”

Matthew lifted the Cup over his head, asked his dad, “Are you ready?” and handed it to him. Keith played nearly 1,300 NHL games but never reached the final.

“It´s not a dream anymore,” Matthew said. “It´s not a dream. It´s reality. I can´t believe it.”

Tkachuk, who played with a broken sternum during the final last season when the Panthers lost to Vegas, needed his brother’s help to get dressed 12 months ago. Brady called the difference between that and now night and day. General manager Bill Zito, who made the bold move two summers ago to acquire Tkachuk from Calgary for Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar, said the feisty winger came as advertised. “We knew,” Zito said. “He’s a special guy.” Tkachuk, a longtime rival of the Oilers from his days with the Flames as part of the Battle of Alberta, took the chance afterward to offer one final jab. “Shoutout to my fans in Calgary still,” Tkachuk said. “You know I couldn´t let Edmonton win.”