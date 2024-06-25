No passport for asylum seekers policy challenged in Supreme Court

The interior ministry notification banning the cancellation of passports to asylum seekers abroad has been challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP). The petition prayed to the apex court to nullify the government’s June 5 policy about not issuing passports to asylum seekers abroad.

“The notification of passport ban is discriminatory and against fundamental rights,” the petition reads. The federal government and DG Passport have been made parties in the petition. The petition prayed parties have been requested to immediately stop the implementation of the government’s policy as the notification did not specify the reasons for the ban. The petition claimed that government notification is contrary to Articles 10, 10A, and 25 of the Constitution.