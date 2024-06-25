Wafaqi Mohtasib orders PIMS admin to fill vacant posts

Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Tuesday directed the PIMS administration to take immediate steps to fill the vacant posts of Doctors, Nurses and Paramedical staff and make new MRI machine functional by November to provide better facilities to the patients.

He stated that there is no justification to stop the salaries of Emergency doctors and their pending salaries may be paid immediately. He also directed the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration to increase the number of beds in emergency and install fans in all the wards. He gave these directions on receiving a report from the Inspection team which visited PIMS Hospital, said a press release issued here.

Taking notice of specific complaints received against the hospital, Wafaqi Mohtasib sent an inspection team headed by Senior Advisor, Ahmad Farooq alongwith Registrar Saqib Khan and Consultant (Media) Khalid Sial, who submitted a preliminary report after visiting various departments of the Hospital. When the team reached there, it found rush of patients and lack of facilities for patients.