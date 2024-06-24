Govt to launch ‘pre-paid supply’ project for electricity consumers

The federal government has decided to launch a mega project based on modern technology of “pre-paid supply” of electricity to consumers, reported a private TV channel on Monday.

According to media reports, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has forwarded proposals regarding pre-paid residential supply tariff to the federal government.

The Nepra recommended a power tariff of Rs43.40 per unit for the pre-paid meters.

The consumers will be issued pre-paid cards for use in the meters. The card will be handed over to the consumer after charging it.

The electricity supply to consumers will automatically be disconnected after the expiry of the pre-paid cards. The mega projected will be for all the power supply companies including LESCO.