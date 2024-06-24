MQM-P demands tax abolition for salaried class

MQM-Pakistan leader Aminul Haque has called for the elimination of taxes on the salaried class earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually, highlighting crucial budget reforms in the National Assembly.

Addressing parliament, Aminul Haq emphasized that the current budget heavily prioritizes interest payments on loans, underscoring the need for financial prudence in light of regional economic challenges.

He praised the allocation of 2100 billion for defense as essential for national security, emphasizing the sacrifice and vigilance of Pakistan’s armed forces in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

Haque pressed for an increase in EOBI compensation to Rs 12,000 and urged the removal of 10% GST on newsprint, citing the media industry’s decline and rising journalist unemployment. Additionally, he advocated for amendments to the PECA Act, stressing the importance of consulting key stakeholders such as APNS, CPNE, and PFUJ to ensure balanced legislative reforms.

Further, Haque proposed imposing agricultural taxes and extending taxation to profits from wheat sales, aiming to broaden the tax base and enhance revenue generation. The MQM-Pakistan leader’s proposals have sparked debate and interest across political circles, highlighting critical fiscal measures amid ongoing budget deliberations.