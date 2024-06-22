Enhance trauma awareness in journalism education

In a profession where exposure to traumatic events is often part of the job, the mental well-being of journalists is increasingly under the spotlight. An international conference titled “On Sacred Ground: Journalism, Education, and Trauma Conference 2024” recently convened in Oklahoma, United States, to explore how to better prepare journalists for the psychological impacts of their work.

Organised by the Journalism Education and Trauma Research Group (JETREG) with support from UNESCO and the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, the conference drew researchers from around the world.

JETREG, founded in 2020 by Ola Ogunyemi from the University of Lincoln and Lada Price from the University of Sheffield, has quickly become an influential international research group. With over 250 members and seven regional research hubs, JETREG focuses on understanding and addressing trauma in journalism.

The conference tackled numerous pressing issues, such as the effects of journalists’ exposure to traumatic events, stress, burnout, PTSD, and educational strategies to prepare future journalists for these challenges. Participants also delved into enhancing resilience, emotional literacy, psychological safety, and institutional responses to trauma in newsrooms.

Speaking to this correspondent, JETREG founder Prof Dr Ola Ogunyemi stressed the critical role of journalism educators in providing support for journalists dealing with trauma.

“JETREG is a research infrastructure that responds to the extensive evidence showing that practising journalists face significant risks of physical, emotional, moral, and psychological injury due to their exposure to traumatic events,” Dr Ogunyemi explained. “Our goal is to explore and promote trauma awareness among journalism educators and integrate trauma literacy into journalism curricula.”

JETREG is committed to advancing this mission through continuous research and future conferences. Dr Ogunyemi announced plans for a syndicate session on trauma in journalism at the World Journalism Education Conference in Australia in 2025 and another international conference in Paris in 2026. These events aim to further enhance understanding and support for journalists worldwide.

The “On Sacred Ground” conference highlighted the urgent need to incorporate trauma awareness into journalism education. By fostering a supportive environment and equipping journalists with the tools to handle traumatic experiences, initiatives like JETREG are paving the way for a more resilient and prepared journalism community. As the field of journalism evolves, prioritising the mental health and well-being of those who report the news remains essential.