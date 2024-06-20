CM Punjab orders mega restructuring of govt depts

In order to bring improvements in the government and governance system in Punjab, a decision with regard to restructuring of ministries and departments has been taken. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has granted an approval in this regard. A 14-member special high-powered committee has been constituted and a task has been assigned to prepare the recommendations within 60 days in this regard. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will be the convener the restructuring committee.

Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Barth will also be the members of the committee. Downsizing of departments undergoing losses will be undertaken. More than one institution performing similar duties will be abolished. It has been apprised that by reducing the size of ministries, ease will be created in the dispensation of official affairs. By undertaking restructuring and downsizing, the performance of institutions will be expedited and public service delivery system will be made simple, easy and swift.

Meanwhile, the success of Zero Waste Mission continuously for 72 hours on Eid-ul-Adha is a great example of collaboration,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while congratulating public representatives, administration, waste management companies, local bodies and police for excellent arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha.” She added, “In cities, towns and large villages, the cleaning process was carried out in the best possible way.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “The process of washing roads with water mixed with phenyl and rose water is a new innovation.” She added, “Security arrangements in Eid places, mosques and imambargahs remained satisfactory.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Good management of cattle markets facilitated buyers and traders alike.” She appreciated Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq and his team along with Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other waste management authorities for their commendable performance. She added, “The officers and crew lived up to the expectations of people, despite scorching heat, and completed the Zero Waste mission diligently.” Madam Chief Minister said, “I am proud of my team’s performance, Sathra Punjab’s dream is turning into reality.” She added, “Unlike the recent past, Lahore looked clean and sparkling.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also appreciated citizens for their cooperation with the government institutions to ensure cleanliness. She said, “The process of making cities beautiful and clean has to be continued with the same passion and dedication.” She added, “I want to see every city and village in Punjab clean.”

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” services have been launched at hundred additional points of Lahore by extending the scope of free wifi service in Lahore. Punjab Safe City Authority has activated and enhanced “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” service from 100 points up to 200 points. Free wifi service has been started in Manga Mandi, Multan Road, Bund Road, Chung, Shah Pur Kanjran, Sundar, Valencia, Maraka and in other areas.

Under the digital Punjab vision, an emergency free wifi service is being provided for the citizens. Through “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” service, police and family members can be contacted in an emergency situation. Women Safety App, Punjab Police App and Whats App can be used through free wifi service. The police and family members can be contacted via Whats App call or message through “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” service. The range of every free wifi device is up to 300 feet from the relevant point in Lahore. Different applications can be downloaded through “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” service. “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” service can also be availed for booking a taxi. “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wifi” service is not meant for Facebook, Youtube, Tiktok and other entertainment apps.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif set a new record by refunding access amount of money to the passengers which was illegally charged from them by the transporters. She asked people to pay only the fixed rent, while directing the administration and police to display approved fares prominently on vehicles and bus terminals.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that for the first time in the history of Punjab, the excess fare collected by the transporters was paid back to the riders. An amount of Rs 14,67,921 was returned to the passengers, while a fine of Rs 27,84,500 was imposed on the transporters charging more than the official rate.”