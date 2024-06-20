Gandapur should curb power theft instead of issuing threats: Azma

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique have said that the people by working tirelessly and with determination were kept safe from the foul environment on the three days of Eid. Everyone witnessed the leadership charisma of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif with their own eyes. During the days of Eid, 18 lakh tons of offal was lifted from all over Punjab and more than 55 thousand sanitary workers remained continuously active in their duties. They were holding a joint press conference at DGPR office regarding Eid cleanliness drive.

The Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari said that during the Eid days, attention was not only focused on cleanliness but prevention of overcharging in transport fares was also ensured on the directions of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Officials of the transport department and the relevant district administrations have returned the extra 14 lakh 67 thousand rupees being collected to the passengers across the province. A fine of 27 lakh 85 thousand rupees was imposed on committing overcharging. 1448 vehicles were imposed fines and cases were registered against 9 persons.

Azma Bokhari assured that this process will continue even after Eid. 100% implementation of the notification being issued by the Punjab government regarding the new rental agreements will be ensured. She said that Punjab is a big province and it is imitated in many initiatives by the other provinces. Whenever a PML-N government comes into power in Punjab, it gets a Chief Minister who sets development records and others emulate.

The Provincial Local Government Minister and his entire team have done a commendable duty with regard to ensuring cleanliness on the 3 days of Eid. The Local Government Department has protected the people of Punjab from the polluted environment for which the entire department deserves commendation and tribute. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proved that she ensures the compliance of what she announces and her opponents also acknowledge her abilities.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proved in her maiden 100 days as a Chief Minister that she knows how to get her orders implemented for the betterment of the people. Initiatives like zero waste on Eid, cheap bread, reduction in rents and reduction in inflation have never been done earlier. She said that the journey of prosperity and development will continue in Punjab. Some people have not been able to achieve development in their own province, but seeing the development of Punjab, they are in a state of distress and discomfort.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should take steps to prevent electricity theft in the province instead of turning off the electricity in the grid stations. If they cannot take any positive initiative for the well-being of the people of their province then they should avoid giving threats. Whoever uses electricity will have to pay electricity bills. Shutting down the grid station appears to be part two of the 2014 sit-in. You don’t take pity on the people of KPK but we care for them. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should also develop and inflation should come down. Unfortunately, the people of KPK are deprived of a leadership like Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In reply to a question, the Provincial Minister said that it is the right of nurses to protest, but the death of innocent children due to wrong injection cannot be ignored. People go to hospitals to get treatment, not to die. If someone’s life is lost due to someone’s negligence, it cannot be tolerated.

During the press conference, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, while explaining the details of the Eid operations said that according to the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, “Suthra Punjab” historic work has been undertaken on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in the entire province. Before Eid, 294 sale points for sacrificial animals were set up across Punjab where the local government department provided free services to the citizens and traders. Illegal sales points were strictly discouraged as well. The 38,000 complaints being received in the provincial control room of the local government department and the control room of the LWMC were 100 percent redressed. 32 lakhs eco-friendly bags were being distributed by the government. More than 11,000 vehicles remained busy in cleanliness work day and night while the roads were washed with rose water and phenyl.

In reply to another question, he said that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif right after assuming her office has started working on the local government elections. The Chief Minister constituted a committee under my leadership which has completed a lot of work. Local government elections will be held as soon as possible.