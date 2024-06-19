PFC sees sizeable amount by exporting quality furniture

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday said Pakistan had the potential to earn a sizeable amount of foreign exchange by exporting its high-quality, hand-engraved furniture in global markets. Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza Arain, he highlighted that Pakistan’s rich heritage of craftsmanship, combined with modern design techniques, positions its furniture industry to compete effectively in international markets. The intricate designs and superior quality of Pakistani hand-engraved furniture make it highly sought after, particularly in markets such as Europe, North America, and the Middle East, he added. He said by focusing on quality and maintaining traditional craftsmanship, the furniture industry could attract a premium clientele willing to pay higher prices. He also pointed out the importance of government support in terms of policy and infrastructure to facilitate exports. Enhancing marketing strategies, participating in international trade fairs, and forming strategic alliances with global retailers were cited as key steps to boost exports.