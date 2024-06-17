Sahiwal Hospital Fire

During the tenures of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), one common thread has been fires erupting at public offices, often leading to the destruction of crucial records. However, the recent fire at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital presents a different narrative. No records were lost, and no admitted patients suffered burns or injuries. Nevertheless, this incident has highlighted deep-seated issues within the healthcare governance of Punjab, prompting swift and controversial actions by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In the aftermath of the fire at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, a disturbing trend has emerged. In their haste to assign blame, the authorities have overlooked the due process and scapegoated dedicated medical professionals. The incident itself was tragic, but the subsequent handling has been equally lamentable.

Eleven precious lives were lost, but reports suggest that the cause was not the fire, suffocation, or burns. Yet, the media and the administration rushed to judgment, and four senior doctors, including the Sahiwal Medical College Principal and Medical Superintendent, were summarily dismissed and taken into custody.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would do well to reconsider her health-related advisers and approach.

The Young Doctors Association and paramedical staff rightly protested this heavy-handed approach, threatening to shut down hospitals across Punjab if the arrests continued.

In an attempt to address the public’s concerns, Maryam Nawaz visited the hospital and ordered the arrest and dismissal of Principal Medical College Imran Hassan, Medical Superintendent Akhtar Mahboob, Dr. Usman, and Dr Umar. This knee-jerk reaction has sparked significant backlash from the medical community. YDA President Dr Shoaib Niazi warned that if the arrested doctors were not released, hospitals across Punjab would be shut down in protest.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would do well to reconsider her health-related advisers and approach. Healthcare is a sensitive field, requiring careful consideration and measured responses. The arbitrary arrest and humiliation of senior doctors have angered the entire medical community, with organizations like the Pakistan Medical Association and Young Doctors Association expressing sorrow and outrage.

The case of Prof Dr Imran Hasan Khan, a renowned endocrinologist and principal of Sahiwal Medical College, is particularly egregious. A dedicated professional who left a lucrative career in England to serve humanity in Pakistan, he was handcuffed and paraded like a criminal. The YDA’s intervention secured the release of the doctors, but the damage has been done.

This knee-jerk reaction has serious implications for the medical community and the healthcare system as a whole. Doctors and paramedics are already overworked and underappreciated; such treatment will only exacerbate the brain drain and demoralize those who remain. The government’s actions have sent a chilling message: in the event of an accident, the authorities will scapegoat medical professionals rather than address the root causes.

To prevent such incidents in the future, hospital buildings must undergo regular inspections by qualified departments to ensure fire safety. The government should await inquiries by professional hands to determine the cause of deaths, rather than relying on speculation and media reports. Most importantly, doctors and paramedics should be treated with the respect and care they deserve.

The Sahiwal Teaching Hospital fire was an accident, but the subsequent actions have been a grave injustice. It’s time for the government to apologize, appoint an inquiry team, and suspend the district police chief. Only then can we hope to prevent such incidents and ensure that our medical professionals receive the dignity they deserve?

Furthermore, the government must recognize that fires can occur anywhere and take proactive measures to prevent them. Regular inspections, fire drills, and staff training can help mitigate the risk. Moreover, the authorities should engage with the medical community to address their concerns and work together to improve healthcare in Punjab. The chief minister, along with her advisers, particularly the health ministers, and health secretary Ali Jan, needs to reconsider their approach towards healthcare management. Immediate reactions to media reports without thorough investigations only lead to rash decisions that can have far-reaching consequences.

The Sahiwal Teaching Hospital fire incident highlights the need for a nuanced approach to healthcare. We must recognize that accidents can happen and that our medical professionals are not criminals. By working together and addressing the root causes, we can create a safer and more compassionate healthcare system for all.

The ball is in the court of the Punjab government. Will they take the necessary steps to rectify the situation, or will they continue down the path of scapegoating and intimidation? The medical community and the people of Punjab await their response.

The writer is a practising doctor with more interest in socio-political issues. He can be reached at drzainalibhatti@gmail.com