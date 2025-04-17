Indian supreme court stops waqf board appointments amid controversial changes

The Indian Supreme Court issued a halt on new appointments in the Waqf Board. The court ordered that no changes should be made regarding Waqf lands either. This decision comes as a response to concerns over the controversial Waqf Amendment Act.

As part of the ruling, the central government must present a detailed response within a week. Additionally, the next hearing is scheduled for May 5, where further discussions will take place. The Supreme Court’s order aims to protect the interests of those affected by the upcoming changes.

The Waqf Amendment Act has faced backlash due to proposals allowing non-Muslims to hold key positions in the Waqf Board. Critics argue this undermines the trust of Muslims in managing their religious properties. Moreover, the proposed law would give district collectors authority over disputed properties.

In response to this situation, Kashmiri leader Mehbooba Mufti highlighted that her party, PDP, has also filed a petition against the amendments. Congress leader Imran Pratap expressed gratitude for the Supreme Court’s interim relief. He emphasized that the amendments contradict the constitution, raising awareness of the issue.