Imran Khan’s family and allies blocked from meeting him in jail

Police denied family members and senior opposition leaders from meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Thursday. This move sparked protests outside the facility. Among those stopped were Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, and several key leaders from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Security personnel stopped these individuals at various police checkpoints, citing security concerns. Aleema Khan and her sisters staged a sit-in protest, refusing to leave. Aleema shared with reporters their disappointment, as they had been assured they would meet Imran that day.

Omar Ayub, the Leader of the Opposition, also faced interception. He criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government for “economic deception” and poor governance. Ayub expressed concern over how national funds are managed, especially in Balochistan.

Other leaders, like Zartaj Gul, expressed frustration over the blockade. Gul labeled it politically motivated and accused officials of misusing their authority. Religious leader Sahibzada Hamid Raza condemned the selective permissions granted for prison visits, stating that Imran Khan represents the nation and deserves better treatment.